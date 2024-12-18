Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 25.7 °C on December 18, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 18.16 °C and 26.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 58% with a wind speed of 58 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 05:57 PM

Bengaluru AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 169.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, December 19, 2024, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.15 °C and a maximum of 26.66 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 54%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.



The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 169.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.



Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 19, 2024 25.70 Light rain December 20, 2024 25.34 Overcast clouds December 21, 2024 26.01 Broken clouds December 22, 2024 26.47 Overcast clouds December 23, 2024 25.82 Overcast clouds December 24, 2024 24.87 Light rain December 25, 2024 23.87 Light rain



Weather in other cities on December 18, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.01 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 21.24 °C Broken clouds Chennai 22.8 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 24.37 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.46 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 23.77 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.25 °C Few clouds