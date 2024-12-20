Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Warm start at 19.74 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

livemint.com

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 24.95 °C on December 20, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 19.74 °C and a maximum of 26.46 °C.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 24.95 °C on December 20, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 19.74 °C and 26.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 66% with a wind speed of 66 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 05:58 PM

Bengaluru AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 103.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, December 21, 2024, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.65 °C and a maximum of 28.23 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 50%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 103.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

 

 

Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 21, 202424.95Light rain
December 22, 202426.22Broken clouds
December 23, 202426.61Scattered clouds
December 24, 202425.76Light rain
December 25, 202425.73Light rain
December 26, 202426.20Light rain
December 27, 202424.00Overcast clouds

 

Weather in other cities on December 20, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.36 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata21.21 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.48 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.95 °C Light rain
Hyderabad23.12 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad22.87 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.93 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

