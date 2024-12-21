Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 25.47 °C on December 21, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 19.53 °C and 27.12 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 53% with a wind speed of 53 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 05:58 PM

Bengaluru AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 66.0, which indicates Fine. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, December 22, 2024, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.62 °C and a maximum of 27.53 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 55%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 66.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 22, 2024 25.47 Overcast clouds December 23, 2024 25.53 Overcast clouds December 24, 2024 24.76 Light rain December 25, 2024 25.04 Light rain December 26, 2024 25.31 Light rain December 27, 2024 25.50 Light rain December 28, 2024 22.58 Light rain



Weather in other cities on December 21, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.3 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.98 °C Light rain Chennai 28.31 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.47 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.48 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.47 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 17.89 °C Sky is clear