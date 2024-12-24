Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 24, 2024: Warm start at 17.54 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 24.15 °C on December 24, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 17.54 °C and a maximum of 27.8 °C.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 24.15 °C on December 24, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 17.54 °C and 27.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 55% with a wind speed of 55 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 05:59 PM

Bengaluru AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 105.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.09 °C and a maximum of 26.39 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 55%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 105.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities. Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 25, 2024 24.15 Scattered clouds December 26, 2024 25.40 Light rain December 27, 2024 24.19 Light rain December 28, 2024 23.91 Light rain December 29, 2024 24.46 Scattered clouds December 30, 2024 24.52 Broken clouds December 31, 2024 24.92 Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.81 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.37 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.38 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.15 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.37 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 21.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.43 °C Light rain