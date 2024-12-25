Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 23.48 °C on December 25, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 18.62 °C and 26.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 66% with a wind speed of 66 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 06:00 PM

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, December 26, 2024, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.48 °C and a maximum of 26.58 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 61%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 72.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 26, 2024 23.48 Light rain December 27, 2024 25.53 Light rain December 28, 2024 23.99 Moderate rain December 29, 2024 24.03 Overcast clouds December 30, 2024 23.38 Overcast clouds December 31, 2024 23.82 Overcast clouds January 1, 2025 25.31 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on December 25, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.93 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.82 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.86 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.48 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.93 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.14 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.07 °C Few clouds