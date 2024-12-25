Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 25, 2024: Warm start at 18.62 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 25, 2024: Warm start at 18.62 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 23.48 °C on December 25, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 18.62 °C and a maximum of 26.24 °C.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 25, 2024: Warm start at 18.62 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 23.48 °C on December 25, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 18.62 °C and 26.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 66% with a wind speed of 66 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 06:00 PM

Bengaluru AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 72.0, which indicates Fine. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, December 26, 2024, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.48 °C and a maximum of 26.58 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 61%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 72.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

 

 

Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 26, 202423.48Light rain
December 27, 202425.53Light rain
December 28, 202423.99Moderate rain
December 29, 202424.03Overcast clouds
December 30, 202423.38Overcast clouds
December 31, 202423.82Overcast clouds
January 1, 202525.31Broken clouds

 

Weather in other cities on December 25, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.93 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata23.82 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.86 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru23.48 °C Light rain
Hyderabad23.93 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad23.14 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.07 °C Few clouds

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

