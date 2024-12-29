Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 29, 2024: Warm start at 17.49 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 29, 2024: Warm start at 17.49 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

livemint.com

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 23.6 °C on December 29, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 17.49 °C and a maximum of 25.86 °C.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 29, 2024: Warm start at 17.49 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 23.6 °C on December 29, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 17.49 °C and 25.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 54% with a wind speed of 54 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:02 PM

Bengaluru AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, December 30, 2024, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.71 °C and a maximum of 26.35 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 39%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 30, 202423.60Few clouds
December 31, 202425.13Broken clouds
January 1, 202524.86Broken clouds
January 2, 202524.92Scattered clouds
January 3, 202524.71Broken clouds
January 4, 202524.75Broken clouds
January 5, 202523.83Few clouds

 

Weather in other cities on December 29, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.11 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata23.41 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.35 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru23.6 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad26.94 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad22.21 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.39 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.