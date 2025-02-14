Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 14, 2025: Warm start at 16.27 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 29.01 °C on February 14, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.27 °C and 31.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 21% with a wind speed of 21 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:25 PM

Bengaluru AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 140.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, February 15, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 17.92 °C and a maximum of 31.79 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 23%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 140.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 15, 2025 29.01 Few clouds February 16, 2025 28.58 Broken clouds February 17, 2025 29.42 Few clouds February 18, 2025 29.59 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 29.33 Broken clouds February 20, 2025 29.79 Overcast clouds February 21, 2025 30.58 Overcast clouds



City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.68 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.86 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.01 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 29.9 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 27.42 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.46 °C Few clouds