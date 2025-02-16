Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 16, 2025: Warm start at 17.84 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 29.25 °C on February 16, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 17.84 °C and a maximum of 31.99 °C.

Published16 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 29.25 °C on February 16, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 17.84 °C and 31.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 20% with a wind speed of 20 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:25 PM

 

Bengaluru AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 116.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, February 17, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 17.57 °C and a maximum of 32.15 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 20%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 116.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 17, 202529.25Scattered clouds
February 18, 202529.49Few clouds
February 19, 202529.41Broken clouds
February 20, 202529.74Broken clouds
February 21, 202529.55Overcast clouds
February 22, 202530.36Broken clouds
February 23, 202530.56Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on February 16, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.25 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.63 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.86 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru29.25 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad29.41 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad28.47 °C Sky is clear
Delhi26.76 °C Few clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
