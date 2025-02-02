Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 2, 2025: Warm start at 17.74 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 27.74 °C on February 2, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 17.74 °C and a maximum of 30.57 °C.

Published2 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 27.74 °C on February 2, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 17.74 °C and 30.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 20% with a wind speed of 20 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:20 PM

 

Bengaluru AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, February 3, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.63 °C and a maximum of 30.33 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 12%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 3, 202527.74Overcast clouds
February 4, 202528.29Overcast clouds
February 5, 202527.98Overcast clouds
February 6, 202527.66Overcast clouds
February 7, 202528.10Broken clouds
February 8, 202529.14Scattered clouds
February 9, 202529.54Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on February 2, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.64 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata27.19 °C Few clouds
Chennai27.0 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru27.74 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad30.5 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad25.01 °C Sky is clear
Delhi23.06 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:2 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
