Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 27, 2025: Warm start at 16.63 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 28.12 °C on February 27, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.63 °C and 31.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 15% with a wind speed of 15 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 06:28 PM

Bengaluru AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 104.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, February 28, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.51 °C and a maximum of 31.41 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 13%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 28, 2025 28.12 Broken clouds March 1, 2025 28.78 Broken clouds March 2, 2025 28.74 Broken clouds March 3, 2025 30.13 Broken clouds March 4, 2025 31.15 Broken clouds March 5, 2025 32.43 Overcast clouds March 6, 2025 30.62 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on February 27, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.5 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.4 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 28.12 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.52 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 33.23 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.75 °C Overcast clouds