Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 28, 2025: Warm start at 17.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 28, 2025

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 26.44 °C on February 28, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 17.05 °C and a maximum of 30.81 °C.

Published28 Feb 2025, 07:02 AM IST
Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 26.44 °C on February 28, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 17.05 °C and 30.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 30% with a wind speed of 30 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 06:28 PM

 

Bengaluru AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 89.0, which indicates Fine. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, March 1, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 17.24 °C and a maximum of 30.75 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 33%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 89.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 1, 202526.44Scattered clouds
March 2, 202528.09Overcast clouds
March 3, 202529.40Broken clouds
March 4, 202531.54Overcast clouds
March 5, 202531.66Scattered clouds
March 6, 202531.75Overcast clouds
March 7, 202532.44Few clouds

Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.41 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata28.29 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.74 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru26.44 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad30.53 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad31.31 °C Broken clouds
Delhi22.75 °C Light rain
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:28 Feb 2025, 07:02 AM IST
