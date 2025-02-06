Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 25.01 °C on February 6, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.41 °C and 29.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 32% with a wind speed of 32 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:44 AM and will set at 06:22 PM

Bengaluru AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 138.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, February 7, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.76 °C and a maximum of 30.25 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 17%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 138.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 7, 2025 25.01 Scattered clouds February 8, 2025 27.67 Scattered clouds February 9, 2025 28.28 Sky is clear February 10, 2025 28.63 Few clouds February 11, 2025 28.52 Sky is clear February 12, 2025 29.38 Broken clouds February 13, 2025 30.53 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on February 6, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.79 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.0 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.11 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 25.01 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.24 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 23.72 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.32 °C Sky is clear