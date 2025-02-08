Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 8, 2025: Warm start at 15.89 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 25.03 °C on February 8, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 15.89 °C and a maximum of 29.74 °C.

Published8 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 8, 2025: Warm start at 15.89 °C.
Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 25.03 °C on February 8, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 15.89 °C and 29.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 40% with a wind speed of 40 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:44 AM and will set at 06:23 PM

 

Bengaluru AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 166.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, February 9, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.76 °C and a maximum of 30.27 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 27%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 166.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 9, 202525.03Sky is clear
February 10, 202528.20Few clouds
February 11, 202527.98Sky is clear
February 12, 202528.85Scattered clouds
February 13, 202530.16Scattered clouds
February 14, 202531.27Scattered clouds
February 15, 202529.96Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on February 8, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.44 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.26 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.34 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru25.03 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad28.11 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad28.41 °C Broken clouds
Delhi21.78 °C Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:8 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
