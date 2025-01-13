Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 25.54 °C on January 13, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 18.3 °C and 26.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 56% with a wind speed of 56 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:10 PM

Bengaluru AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 40.0, which indicates Good. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.68 °C and a maximum of 25.92 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 58%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 14, 2025 25.54 Light rain January 15, 2025 25.10 Light rain January 16, 2025 24.38 Broken clouds January 17, 2025 23.66 Overcast clouds January 18, 2025 25.00 Scattered clouds January 19, 2025 21.29 Light rain January 20, 2025 20.52 Light rain



City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.64 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.26 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.54 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.44 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.63 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.71 °C Sky is clear