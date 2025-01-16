Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 16, 2025: Warm start at 16.59 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 24.09 °C on January 16, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 16.59 °C and a maximum of 25.58 °C.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 24.09 °C on January 16, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.59 °C and 25.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 45% with a wind speed of 45 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:12 PM

Bengaluru AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 66.0, which indicates Fine. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, January 17, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.68 °C and a maximum of 27.0 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 46%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 66.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities. Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 17, 2025 24.09 Broken clouds January 18, 2025 24.50 Sky is clear January 19, 2025 24.10 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 22.40 Light rain January 21, 2025 26.06 Overcast clouds January 22, 2025 26.76 Few clouds January 23, 2025 26.17 Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on January 16, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.71 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.6 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.09 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.94 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 24.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.22 °C Light rain