Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 17, 2025: Warm start at 15.72 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 17, 2025: Warm start at 15.72 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

livemint.com

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 24.31 °C on January 17, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 15.72 °C and a maximum of 26.53 °C.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 17, 2025: Warm start at 15.72 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 24.31 °C on January 17, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 15.72 °C and 26.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 42% with a wind speed of 42 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:13 PM

Bengaluru AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 125.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, January 18, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 14.94 °C and a maximum of 26.36 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 42%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 125.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

 

 

Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 18, 202524.31Few clouds
January 19, 202523.50Broken clouds
January 20, 202524.51Light rain
January 21, 202526.75Broken clouds
January 22, 202526.84Scattered clouds
January 23, 202526.13Scattered clouds
January 24, 202524.61Overcast clouds

 

Weather in other cities on January 17, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.11 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata22.41 °C Sky is clear
Chennai25.69 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.31 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad24.28 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad21.68 °C Sky is clear
Delhi16.51 °C Few clouds

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.