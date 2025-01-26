Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 24.36 °C on January 26, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 13.95 °C and 28.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 30% with a wind speed of 30 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:17 PM

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, January 27, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.71 °C and a maximum of 29.49 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 22%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 97.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 27, 2025 24.36 Broken clouds January 28, 2025 26.55 Overcast clouds January 29, 2025 26.54 Overcast clouds January 30, 2025 25.45 Overcast clouds January 31, 2025 26.94 Light rain February 1, 2025 23.85 Light rain February 2, 2025 25.92 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.63 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.05 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.21 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.36 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.3 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 24.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.49 °C Sky is clear