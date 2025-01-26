Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 26, 2025: Warm start at 13.95 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 24.36 °C on January 26, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 13.95 °C and a maximum of 28.21 °C.

Published26 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 26, 2025: Warm start at 13.95 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 24.36 °C on January 26, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 13.95 °C and 28.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 30% with a wind speed of 30 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:17 PM

 

Bengaluru AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 97.0, which indicates Fine. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, January 27, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.71 °C and a maximum of 29.49 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 22%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 97.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 27, 202524.36Broken clouds
January 28, 202526.55Overcast clouds
January 29, 202526.54Overcast clouds
January 30, 202525.45Overcast clouds
January 31, 202526.94Light rain
February 1, 202523.85Light rain
February 2, 202525.92Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on January 26, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.63 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.05 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.21 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru24.36 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad27.3 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad24.9 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.49 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

