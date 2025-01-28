Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 23.75 °C on January 28, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 14.69 °C and 28.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 38% with a wind speed of 38 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:18 PM

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.29 °C and a maximum of 29.49 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 19%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 171.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 29, 2025 23.75 Scattered clouds January 30, 2025 26.97 Broken clouds January 31, 2025 26.92 Overcast clouds February 1, 2025 26.51 Light rain February 2, 2025 27.35 Broken clouds February 3, 2025 26.48 Overcast clouds February 4, 2025 28.80 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 28, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.39 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 20.25 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.75 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.75 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.3 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.28 °C Broken clouds Delhi 18.01 °C Sky is clear