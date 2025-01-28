Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 28, 2025: Warm start at 14.69 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 23.75 °C on January 28, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 14.69 °C and a maximum of 28.71 °C.

Published28 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 23.75 °C on January 28, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 14.69 °C and 28.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 38% with a wind speed of 38 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:18 PM

 

Bengaluru AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 171.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.29 °C and a maximum of 29.49 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 19%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 171.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 29, 202523.75Scattered clouds
January 30, 202526.97Broken clouds
January 31, 202526.92Overcast clouds
February 1, 202526.51Light rain
February 2, 202527.35Broken clouds
February 3, 202526.48Overcast clouds
February 4, 202528.80Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on January 28, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.39 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata20.25 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.75 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru23.75 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad28.3 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad28.28 °C Broken clouds
Delhi18.01 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
