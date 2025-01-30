Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 30, 2025: Warm start at 16.94 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 26.27 °C on January 30, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.94 °C and 29.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 35% with a wind speed of 35 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:19 PM

Bengaluru AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 139.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, January 31, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.27 °C and a maximum of 30.69 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 50%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 139.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 31, 2025 26.27 Few clouds February 1, 2025 27.18 Broken clouds February 2, 2025 25.94 Overcast clouds February 3, 2025 27.97 Overcast clouds February 4, 2025 28.48 Overcast clouds February 5, 2025 27.39 Overcast clouds February 6, 2025 27.98 Overcast clouds



City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.6 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 26.0 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.53 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.27 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 26.11 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.38 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.82 °C Sky is clear