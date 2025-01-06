Hello User
Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 6, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 6, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

livemint.com

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 21.96 °C on January 6, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 15.49 °C and a maximum of 26.52 °C.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 6, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 21.96 °C on January 6, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 15.49 °C and 26.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 50% with a wind speed of 50 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 06:06 PM

Bengaluru AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 100.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.23 °C and a maximum of 27.33 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 37%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 100.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

 

 

Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 7, 202521.96Few clouds
January 8, 202524.59Broken clouds
January 9, 202524.90Sky is clear
January 10, 202523.70Sky is clear
January 11, 202523.73Scattered clouds
January 12, 202524.32Broken clouds
January 13, 202524.06Broken clouds

 

Weather in other cities on January 6, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.15 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata20.1 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai25.33 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru21.96 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad23.43 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad21.93 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.9 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

