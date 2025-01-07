Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 7, 2025: Warm start at 16.04 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 22.87 °C on January 7, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 16.04 °C and a maximum of 27.41 °C.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 22.87 °C on January 7, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.04 °C and 27.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 48% with a wind speed of 48 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 06:07 PM

Bengaluru AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 158.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, January 8, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.11 °C and a maximum of 27.36 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 30%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 158.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities. Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 8, 2025 22.87 Few clouds January 9, 2025 25.17 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 23.86 Sky is clear January 11, 2025 23.53 Broken clouds January 12, 2025 24.35 Few clouds January 13, 2025 25.53 Few clouds January 14, 2025 24.46 Light rain

Weather in other cities on January 7, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.34 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.36 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.34 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 22.87 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.37 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 20.72 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.11 °C Few clouds