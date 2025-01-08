Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 8, 2025: Warm start at 16.43 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 23.21 °C on January 8, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 16.43 °C and a maximum of 27.25 °C.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 23.21 °C on January 8, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.43 °C and 27.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 47% with a wind speed of 47 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 06:08 PM

Bengaluru AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 124.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, January 9, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 14.61 °C and a maximum of 25.29 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 36%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 124.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities. Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 9, 2025 23.21 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 23.37 Scattered clouds January 11, 2025 23.93 Overcast clouds January 12, 2025 24.71 Scattered clouds January 13, 2025 25.51 Light rain January 14, 2025 24.34 Light rain January 15, 2025 25.61 Light rain

Weather in other cities on January 8, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.38 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.83 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.86 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 23.21 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 23.47 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.15 °C Few clouds