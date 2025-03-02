Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 26.75 °C on March 2, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 19.54 °C and 32.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 46% with a wind speed of 46 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:28 PM

Bengaluru AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 64.0, which indicates Fine. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 64.0, which indicates Fine. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, March 3, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 19.66 °C and a maximum of 33.39 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 28%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 64.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 64.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 3, 2025 26.75 Broken clouds March 4, 2025 29.93 Broken clouds March 5, 2025 31.48 Broken clouds March 6, 2025 31.44 Overcast clouds March 7, 2025 29.66 Overcast clouds March 8, 2025 30.88 Broken clouds March 9, 2025 30.82 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on March 2, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.91 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.25 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.75 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.42 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.27 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.59 °C Sky is clear