Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 3, 2025: Warm start at 20.2 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 30.04 °C on March 3, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 20.2 °C and 33.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 26% with a wind speed of 26 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:28 PM

Bengaluru AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 64.0, which indicates Fine. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 20.66 °C and a maximum of 33.63 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 20%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 64.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.



Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 4, 2025 30.04 Sky is clear March 5, 2025 31.34 Broken clouds March 6, 2025 31.36 Overcast clouds March 7, 2025 31.05 Broken clouds March 8, 2025 31.00 Overcast clouds March 9, 2025 30.26 Broken clouds March 10, 2025 31.38 Few clouds



Weather in other cities on March 3, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.24 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 30.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 29.07 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.04 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 33.63 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 29.48 °C Few clouds Delhi 26.34 °C Sky is clear