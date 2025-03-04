Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 4, 2025: Warm start at 21.15 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 31.25 °C on March 4, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 21.15 °C and a maximum of 33.13 °C.

livemint.com
Published4 Mar 2025, 07:02 AM IST
Advertisement
Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 4, 2025: Warm start at 21.15 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 31.25 °C on March 4, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 21.15 °C and 33.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 19% with a wind speed of 19 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:28 PM

 

Advertisement

Bengaluru AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 97.0, which indicates Fine. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 20.15 °C and a maximum of 32.74 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 26%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

With temperatures forecasted by the IMD to range between 21.15 °C and 33.13 °C, it’s going to be a warm day. Be sure to prepare for the heat, especially for outdoor activities, and consider wearing appropriate clothing. If you're sensitive to high temperatures, follow the IMD's advice and plan your day accordingly.

The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 97.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Advertisement

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 5, 202531.25Broken clouds
March 6, 202528.90Overcast clouds
March 7, 202531.00Overcast clouds
March 8, 202531.00Broken clouds
March 9, 202529.66Scattered clouds
March 10, 202531.15Broken clouds
March 11, 202531.76Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on March 4, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.82 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata29.91 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.63 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru31.25 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad32.84 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad32.3 °C Few clouds
Delhi25.06 °C Scattered clouds
Also Read | Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 2, 2025: Warm start at 19.54 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaBengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 4, 2025: Warm start at 21.15 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
First Published:4 Mar 2025, 07:02 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App