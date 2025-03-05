Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 5, 2025: Warm start at 21.02 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 30.32 °C on March 5, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 21.02 °C and a maximum of 32.29 °C.

Published5 Mar 2025, 07:02 AM IST

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 30.32 °C on March 5, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 21.02 °C and 32.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 20% with a wind speed of 20 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 06:29 PM

 

Bengaluru AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 129.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, March 6, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 20.55 °C and a maximum of 33.32 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 22%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

With temperatures forecasted by the IMD to range between 21.02 °C and 32.29 °C, it’s going to be a warm day. Be sure to prepare for the heat, especially for outdoor activities, and consider wearing appropriate clothing. If you're sensitive to high temperatures, follow the IMD's advice and plan your day accordingly.

The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 129.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 6, 202530.32Overcast clouds
March 7, 202530.44Broken clouds
March 8, 202530.92Few clouds
March 9, 202530.03Few clouds
March 10, 202531.52Sky is clear
March 11, 202530.95Broken clouds
March 12, 202531.52Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on March 5, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.3 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata29.87 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.4 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru30.32 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad32.05 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad28.76 °C Sky is clear
Delhi23.7 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:5 Mar 2025, 07:02 AM IST
