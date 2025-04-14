Bengaluru weather: IMD issues alert for thunderstorms till April 15; predicts rain in Tamil Nadu, Kerala | See forecast

Bengaluru weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and multiple other districts in Karnataka for thunderstorms, lightning and squalls. The IMD issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru today, April 14, predicting thunderstorms.

According to the regional weather office, Bengaluru residents can expect spells of thunderstorms for April 14 and 15, accompanied by lightning and squally winds.

IMD warning for Bengaluru The IMD, in a bulletin dated April 13, stated that one upper air cyclonic circulation persists over South Assam, and another lies over the central parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in the lower tropospheric levels.

This cyclonic circulation is expected to bring rain, thunderstorms and a generally cloudy sky for Bengaluru. Areas like Mysore have also received a yellow alert.

Western disturbance in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan The IMD also warned about a western disturbance with an upper cyclonic circulation above southeast Madhya Pradesh, from which a trough runs down to central Telangana.

“A Western Disturbance is also present as a trough in the westerlies in middle tropospheric levels, roughly along longitude 81°E and north of latitude 21°N. An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Madhya Pradesh, from which a trough runs down to central Telangana. Another trough extends from central parts of West Rajasthan to the same cyclonic circulation over southeast Madhya Pradesh. In addition, a separate trough runs from central parts of Bihar to North Coastal Odisha in the lower tropospheric levels. These combined systems are contributing to the prevailing instability and thunderstorm activity across parts of Karnataka and adjoining regions,” it said in its April 13 bulletin.

Rainfall warning for southern states Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, North interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds, the IMD further said. The weather conditions may persist for at least five days starting today. Advertisement