Bengaluru weather: According to its website, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the monsoon's arrival in Karnataka's capital of Bengaluru by June 13 or 14. Rainfall in the state is predicted to begin in the first week of June.

CS Patil, a meteorologist at IMD Bengaluru told Times Now that monsoon has already advanced over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and is expected to reach the Kerala coast by June 1-2. Following this, it is projected to reach the Karnataka coast by June 6 or 7.

Speaking to the Times of India, officials have also warned that the monsoon timeline could be affected if a low-pressure area, leading to a cyclone, forms over the Bay of Bengal. Scientists suggest that such cyclonic activity could delay the monsoon's onset over the Karnataka coast by a few days, the TOI report added.

Patil added that pre-monsoon showers are currently impacting Bengaluru city and its surrounding areas, and this will continue until June 1. He noted a brief break in the showers that had been active for two weeks but anticipated the resumption of thunderstorm activities over Bengaluru by May 29, lasting for 3-4 days, TN reported. These conditions are expected to be favourable for the monsoon's arrival.

Forecast for the Week

According to the IMD website, Bengaluru can expect a "generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain" today, May 26. It has also predicted a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius.

For Monday, May 27, max and min temperatures are forecasted at 32 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively, and expectations of a "generally cloudy sky with light rain".

For Tuesday and Wednesday (May 28-29), IMD forecasts max and min temperatures between 33 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively, and expects a "generally cloudy sky with light rain".

The weather department expects temperatures between 33 and 23 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday (May 30 and 31), with a "generally cloudy sky."

