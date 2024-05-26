Bengaluru weather: IMD predicts monsoon in India's Silicon Valley by mid-June. Check details here
Bengaluru weather: According to CS Patil, a meteorologist at IMD Bengaluru, the monsoon is projected to reach the Karnataka coast by June 6 or 7 this year.
Bengaluru weather: According to its website, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the monsoon's arrival in Karnataka's capital of Bengaluru by June 13 or 14. Rainfall in the state is predicted to begin in the first week of June.