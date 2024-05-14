In its weather prediction for Bengaluru, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the city is expected to see “spells of rains or thundershowers" this week.

According to the weather department's seven-day forecast from May 14 to May 19, Bengaluru can expect minimum temperatures around 23 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures 33 degrees Celsius.

The IMD predicted a “partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" for Bengaluru from May 14 to May 17. Additionally, for May 18-19, the department forecasted a “partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm" for the garden city.

Gujarat, Bihar and Jharkhand are also set to witness light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds today, May 14.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds are expected in West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman, and Nicobar Islands until May 20 and in Odisha on May 14.

For the southern states, the IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala until May 17 and Karnataka until May 16.

What About Monsoon?

The weather department predicted that the southwest monsoon would most likely advance towards Andaman and Nicobar Islands and some parts of the Bay of Bengal around May 19.

The weather bulletin stated, “A cyclonic Circulation lies over South Interior Karnataka, and a trough runs from this to northwest Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels. Another cyclonic circulation lies over the Comorin area in lower tropospheric levels."

The bulletin said atmospheric systems will influence the weather conditions over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra until May 18, with “light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds" in these regions.

Heatwaves in Rajasthan, UP, Punjab and Haryana

Meanwhile, the IMD predicted heatwaves in Rajasthan over the next three days, in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana on May 16 and 17, and Madhya Pradesh and Bihar on May 17. Additionally, hot and humid weather conditions will prevail over Gujarat for four days.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!