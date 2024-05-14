Bengaluru weather: IMD predicts rain spells over city between May 14 to 19. Check details
The IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for Bengaluru from May 14 to May 17. The weather department has forecasted that the southwest monsoon will likely move towards Andaman and Nicobar Islands and some parts of the Bay of Bengal around May 19.
In its weather prediction for Bengaluru, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the city is expected to see “spells of rains or thundershowers" this week.