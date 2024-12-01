Bengaluru is set for six days of downpours, with light to moderate rainfall expected in surrounding districts. Cyclone Fengal has caused heavy rainfall in Puducherry and is expected to weaken while moving westward. Authorities advise residents to stay indoors for safety.

Cyclone Fengal's landfall in Tamil Nadu has caused a further drop in temperatures in Bengaluru, with the minimum temperature expected to fall to around 20 degrees Celsius.

The IT hub of India, Bengaluru, can brace for downpours over the next six days. The meteorological department predicted cloudy weather in Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara and Chamarajanagara for the next few hours. These districts are also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that the minimum temperature represents the coldest point of the day, while the maximum temperature indicates the warmest.

Cyclone Fengal brought extremely heavy rainfall to Puducherry, with the Union Territory recording 48.4 centimetres of rain over 24 hours till 8:30 AM on December 1. This marked the highest 24-hour cumulative rainfall in the last 30 years between years 1995 to 2024.

Cyclone Fengal has remained stationary for the last six hours, positioned close to the union territory, about 30 kilometers north of Cuddalore and 40 kilometers east of Villupuram. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as of 5:30 AM, the cyclone has not moved and is located 120 kilometers south-southwest of Chennai. It is expected to move westward slowly and likely weaken into a deep depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry within the next six hours.

After making landfall yesterday, Cyclone Fengal brought high tides and rough sea conditions to Chennai's beaches this morning. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecasted "isolated heavy to very heavy" rainfall for Chennai on Sunday.

Authorities have issued a statement advising residents in affected areas to stay indoors and follow local guidance for their safety. Additionally, people living in nearby regions have been relocated to relief camps near Kalpakkam in Chengalpattu district in response to the cyclone's impact.