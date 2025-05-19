Bengaluru weather alert, May 19: Heavy rainfall expected today, IMD issues yellow, orange alert — check 7-day update

Bengaluru rainfall: The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has said that it expects continued rainfall around 100mm across Bengaluru on May 19.

Further, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), has issued orange and yellow alerts regarding heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in districts across Karnataka.

According to the IMD's forecast alert very heavy rainfall is expected in coastal and south interior Karnataka today. It added that conditions are “highly favourable for massive thunderstorms over parts of Karnataka”, including Bengaluru during 3 pm to 1 am today.

Bengaluru has had a wet week, with most parts of the city experiencing rainfall. Rainfall in the Karnataka capital began on May 17 at around 9.30 pm and continued for several hours, similar to the night before.

Weather forecast: Heavy rainfall to continue According to the KSNDMC, over the next seven days, the IMD has warned of scattered to widespread moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning in coastal districts across the state.

Further, heavy rain is expected at isolated places in south interior districts of Karnataka from May 19 to May 22, it added.

“Very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Coastal and Malnad districts from May 20 to 22. And Orange Alert has been issued by IMD,” the post on the official account said.

IMD has also issued a warning about the wind speed reaching 430-50 kmph is likely at isolated places in the state from May 19 to 22, 2025.

Bengaluru weather: City flooded, IPL impacted Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Bengaluru on May 18, causing severe waterlogging and flooding in residential areas such as Horamavu, according to an ANI report.

Water enterted ground-level homes in Horamavu, keeping residents stranded and struggling to protect their belongings. Roads were also flooded and damaged due to water stagnation, leaving commuters stranded as public transport services slowed down.

Visuals from the area showed people wading through knee-deep water as the city's drainage system failed to cope with the sudden downpour. Streets turned into streams, and several vehicles were seen partially submerged.

Meanwhile, due to rain in Bengaluru on May 17, the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was abandoned.