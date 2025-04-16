Bengaluru weather today: Brace for rains, gusty winds as IMD issues yellow alert for THESE districts till April 17

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a five-day weather forecast for the state, cautioning residents about possible thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds.
According to the official release issued on April 15, wind speeds are expected to range between 30 and 50 km/h. Many areas across Karnataka may experience light to moderate rainfall scattered over the next few days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for 15 districts in Karnataka on April 15 due to the risk of thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate rainfall. These districts include:
Shimoga, Davangere, Chitradurga, Chikmagalur, Bellary, Tumkur, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Ramnagar, Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, and Kolar.
The IMD warns of gusty winds ranging from 30 to 50 km/h, lightning, and scattered light to moderate rainfall across the state.
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) notes that coastal, Malnad, and southern interior districts will likely experience light to moderate rain.
Northern interior districts may see light rainfall and isolated drizzles.
Residents, especially in the affected districts, are advised to stay indoors during storm activity and be cautious in the late afternoon and evening hours, when weather disturbances are expected to intensify.
A Yellow Alert is issued to signal the possibility of severe weather that may impact daily activities. It serves as a warning to be aware and prepared but is not as severe as an Orange or Red alert. Under a Yellow Alert, people should:
-Stay updated with weather forecasts
-Avoid outdoor activities during lightning or heavy rain
-Take precautions to prevent damage from gusty winds
