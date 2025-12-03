Bengaluru weather today: City braces for very heavy rains, IMD issues alerts in Karnataka as Cyclone Ditwah weakens

Bengaluru and several other coastal districts of Karnataka are bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days as Cyclone Ditwah weakens into a depression.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rains in parts of Karnataka as the depression has moved towards the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast.
The weather agency said that the temperature in Bengaluru dropped because of a drop in air pressure.
IMD, in a bulletin for Bengaluru Urban, said, “Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thunder showers likely. Mist likely during early morning hours in some areas.”
While for Bengaluru Rural, the Met Department predicted, “Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thunder showers likely. Mist likely during early morning hours in some areas.”
The maximum temperature in Bengaluru is likely to be 26°C, and the minimum temperature is likely to be 18°C.
IMD predicted light to moderate rain at isolated places over the coastal and south interior (Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Kodagu) on December 05.
“Dry weather is likely to prevail over the state (coastal, north interior and south interior) on December 6-8,” the weather agency said.
The weather agency has issued a “yellow” alert for the following Karnataka districts:
The Depression, a remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah, over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts moved south-southwestwards slowly.
The minimum distance of the Centre of the depression from the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts is about 25 km, IMD said.
“It is very likely to move slowly southwestwards towards the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast and weaken into a Well-marked low-pressure area during next 06 hours,” the weather agency added.