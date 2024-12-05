Bengaluru weather today: Bengaluru is expected to experience pleasant weather today. The city woke up to a cloudy Thursday morning, with light showers reported in the East and South areas. This follows heavy rainfall in the past few days.

The city's temperatures are between 22–26°C. Skies remain partly cloudy, with a slight chance of showers later in the afternoon, especially around 2–4 pm.

According to popular weather bloggers, the south and east parts of the city experienced light rain and drizzle early in the morning. However, they said the skies should clear up as the day progresses.

“There is mild possibility for isolated rains this evening-night in Bengaluru,” a blogger noted.

Rainfall alert Intense rainfall occurred in Electronic City and Anjanapura, while Cantonment, Domlur, Indiranagar, Ulsoor, Vasanth Nagar, and Bellandur had mild showers.

Neighbourhoods such as Rajajinagar, Malleswaram, Shivajinagar, Whitefield, and Marathahalli experienced stable weather with no significant rainfall.

Bengaluru weather Humidity levels range from 65 per cent to 80 per cent, with light winds emanating from the east-southeast at speeds of approximately 8 to 11 km/h. The visibility is generally good, exceeding 10 km. Sunrise was at 6.28 am, with sunset expected at 5.52 pm.

On Friday, Bengaluru is forecast to experience temperatures ranging from 18.72°C to 27.44°C, with a slight rise in humidity levels to 65 per cent.

Bengaluru AQI Air quality continues to be excellent, with an AQI of 40, enabling residents to engage in outdoor activities without worry.

Although skies are anticipated to become clear as the day progresses, residents are advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats in case of any residual showers.

Karnataka weather The IMD forecasts that light rain is highly probable in several areas of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts. Interior Karnataka is expected to remain dry.

Additionally, there is a high likelihood of shallow to moderate fog in isolated locations.

Coastal areas like Mangaluru are experiencing temperatures of 24°C with high humidity, while inland regions such as Belagavi are cooler at 21°C with moderate winds.