Bengaluru weather: Heatwave-like situations to continue, IMD predicts max temperature
Bengaluru weather update for today: Amid the ongoing heatwave like situation, temparature is likely to remain same in the metro city, with maximum temperature reaching at 38 degree Celsius
Bengaluru weather update: City residents are unlikely to receive any relief from the ongoing heatwave-like conditions, as the Indian MeteorlogicalMeteorological Department has predicted no significant change in weather on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperature in the city is likely to remain to be around 38°C and 23°C on Monday, according to IMD.