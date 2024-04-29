Active Stocks
Bengaluru weather: Heatwave-like situations to continue, IMD predicts max temperature
Bengaluru weather: Heatwave-like situations to continue, IMD predicts max temperature

Livemint

Bengaluru weather update for today: Amid the ongoing heatwave like situation, temparature is likely to remain same in the metro city, with maximum temperature reaching at 38 degree Celsius

A heatwave is declared in plains when the maximum temperature is over 40°C.
A heatwave is declared in plains when the maximum temperature is over 40°C. (HT file image) (HT_PRINT)

Bengaluru weather update: City residents are unlikely to receive any relief from the ongoing heatwave-like conditions, as the Indian MeteorlogicalMeteorological Department has predicted no significant change in weather on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperature in the city is likely to remain to be around 38°C and 23°C on Monday, according to IMD.

Bengaluru witnessed its second-highest temperatures in history on Sunday when maximum temperature was recorded at 38.5 degrees Celsius.

The metro city, known for its pleasant weather, recorded this high level of high temperature in April 2016 when the mercury touched 39.2 degrees Celsius. 

On Sunday, April 28, the IT capital recorded a 4.4 degrees Celsius rise in its temperature above normal temperature. According to IMD's Sunday weather forecast, there is unlikely to be any change in the weather in the city, and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

 

Published: 29 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST
