Bengaluru weather today: Partly cloudy forecast as temperatures dip than normal in November

Bengaluru witnessed a drop in temperatures over the last 15 days. While cooler nights were anticipated starting in December, daytime temperatures in the city have also fallen significantly. The forecast for today reportedly calls for partly cloudy skies, with light rain expected tomorrow.

Humidity is likely to remain around 54%–80%, with daytime temperatures ranging between 28–29°C throughout the week, according to a Times Now report. Minimum temperatures are expected to stay near 18–20°C, making mornings a bit crisp, while late evenings remain pleasant for outdoor activities. No severe weather warnings or major systems are currently forecast for the city, it noted.

Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that Bengaluru recorded a minimum temperature of 16.7°C on Wednesday night, about 1.6°C below the city’s average November minimum. Winter is expected to arrive by the first week of December. The average minimum temperature for the month is 16.4°C, while the average maximum temperature is 26.9°C, the Deccan Herald report mentioned.

'Weather conditions are changing' C S Patil of IMD Bengaluru told DH, “The city has also received some rain over the past 15 days. Hence, the temperature has also remained lower than normal,” attributing the current weather in Bengaluru to the impact of Easterly Waves.

“It is cyclone season now, and there are low pressure systems and cyclones. Consequently, the weather conditions are changing,” Patil added.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) were heavily impacted on Thursday morning, as dense fog reduced visibility and caused delays for at least 41 flights since 5:30 am, ANI reported.

Although the city experienced light rainfall earlier in the day, the IMD did not issue any severe weather alerts. Nonetheless, the combination of persistent fog and low-lying clouds created difficult conditions for aircraft, disrupting operations during the early hours. IMD reports indicated that while the sky was partly cloudy on Wednesday, visibility worsened on Thursday due to the dense fog around the airport area.

This follows another major disruption to international flights just two days ago. On Tuesday, seven international flights scheduled between 1 am and 6 pm were cancelled after ash from a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia entered Indian airspace. Additionally, 12 other international flights experienced delays as airlines adjusted operations based on safety evaluations related to the ash. Both arrivals and departures were affected as carriers waited for the airspace to clear.