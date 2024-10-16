Bengaluru weather update: IMD issues ‘orange’ alert, schools closed days due to heavy rain forecast | Top 10 Points

Bengaluru weather update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert in Bengaluru due to the heavy rain forecast, as per a PTI report. Further, all aided and private schools, Anganwadi centres and high schools in the city will remain closed today, October 16, 2024, as per a government order.
Public schools are already closed for Dussehra holidays, the PTI report added.
“Due to continuous rains in Bengaluru, the Met Department has issued an orange alert for the next two days. As a precautionary measure in the interest of students, all taluk Anganwadi centres, private/aided primary and high schools of Bengaluru City will be closed on Wednesday,” a government order stated.
(With inputs from Agencies)
