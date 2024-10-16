Bengaluru weather update: The IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert in the city. Schools will also be closed due to the heavy rain forecast after yesterday's incessant rainfall resulted in waterlogging and traffic congestion. We bring you all the details from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Bengaluru weather update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert in Bengaluru due to the heavy rain forecast, as per a PTI report. Further, all aided and private schools, Anganwadi centres and high schools in the city will remain closed today, October 16, 2024, as per a government order.

Public schools are already closed for Dussehra holidays, the PTI report added.

"Due to continuous rains in Bengaluru, the Met Department has issued an orange alert for the next two days. As a precautionary measure in the interest of students, all taluk Anganwadi centres, private/aided primary and high schools of Bengaluru City will be closed on Wednesday," a government order stated.

As heavy rains continue in south India, we bring you the top 10 updates: Several Bengaluru localities saw water-logging and traffic congestion on October 15 following heavy rainfall.

Roads in Varthur, Hebbal, Kadubeesanahalli, and the surrounding areas were water-logged, with tech hubs on Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Sarjapur among the affected. Trees in areas like Syndicate Bank Colony in Banashankari were also uprooted.

Due to the incessant and heavy rains across Bengaluru, the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up 24X7 exclusive control rooms in its eight zones and also launched a helpline number (1533) to report rain-related problems.

In a virtual meeting held by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, BBMP officials have been instructed to be on high alert, prepare for emergencies, and focus on flood-prone areas. The BBMP has urged citizens to "venture out only when necessary and be cautious".

The IMD said a low-pressure area that formed over the Bay of Bengal caused the heavy downpour. It has forecast heavy rains in northern Karnataka over the next 24 hours, and an official said the situation is likely to prevail for "the next three to four days".

The IMD has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the districts of Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, and coastal Karnataka.

The rains are also expected to impact the IND vs. NZ first Test series match, which was scheduled to begin today at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. yesterday, the team's practice was washed out and the training session had to be cancelled.

In Tamil Nadu too, the IMD has issued an ‘red’ alert for “extremely heavy rainfall" over several districts today, due to which the state has declared a public holiday on October 16.