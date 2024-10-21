Bengaluru weather update: Orange alert for heavy rainfall and lightning in THESE areas

Bengaluru weather update: The regional weather observatory issued the latest forecast around 6:45 am, stating that Bengaluru is likely to experience heavy showers in the coming three hours. The Met department also warned of temporary disruption of electricity and minor traffic snarls.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated21 Oct 2024, 10:07 AM IST
Bengaluru rains: A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) worker clears the blocked drainage on a waterlogged road after rains, in Bengaluru on October 20, 2024.
Bengaluru rains: A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) worker clears the blocked drainage on a waterlogged road after rains, in Bengaluru on October 20, 2024. (PTI)

Bangalore weather today: The Regional Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall, along with lightning for Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural districts today, October 21.

The regional weather observatory issued the latest forecast around 6:45 am, stating that Bengaluru is likely to experience heavy showers in the coming three hours.

In addition, the Met department also warned of temporary disruptions of electricity and minor traffic snarls as a result of the heavy rainfall in the districts.

Bangalore weather today: HSR layout flooded, schools closed

The Bengaluru District Collector has also announced a holiday for all schools and anganwadis in the city today, October 21, due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Several commuters took to social media platform X to post about traffic disruptions after the Hosur Sarjapura(HSR) Layout was flooded.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather warning for heavy rains in Karnataka and coastal India due to Cyclone Dana, which is expected to make landfall in Odisha and West Bengal coastal areas around October 23.

Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, and Andhra Pradesh today.

Cyclone Dana to hit West Bengal, Odisha on October 23

Earlier, IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the Cyclonic circulation is likely to take the shape of a severe cyclonic storm. As a result, parts of Odisha and West Bengal are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 23 onwards.

For Odisha, the IMD has issued a red alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm), with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) and thunderstorms with lightning, for Puri, Khurda, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts on October 24.

“Some places in the coastal region may experience 20 cm rainfall on October 24-25. The intensity of the spell may also increase to 20 to 30 cm, and above 30 at some places,” ANI quoted Mohapatra.

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 10:07 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBengaluru weather update: Orange alert for heavy rainfall and lightning in THESE areas

