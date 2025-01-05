An intense coldwave-like situation gripped Karnataka on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted low temperatures in Bengaluru and other cities over the next two to three days. Most of them are also likely to witness foggy mornings.

Bengaluru Weather Update today Karnataka's capital is likely to experience chilly weather on Sunday. The situation will remain similar in the next 2-3 days. According to IMD, the minimum and maximum temperatures of Bengaluru are likely to hover around 14 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius today, respectively.

The metro city witnessed a significant drop in its minimum temperature on Saturday. According to the IMD report, there was a -2 degree Celsius departure from normal temperature on January 4. The minimum and maximum temperatures were 27 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Bengaluru weather on January 4

The city will likely witness a clear sky with moderate mist and fog today and tomorrow. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 26°C and 14°C, respectively.

The current spell of intense cold in Bengaluru coincides with the cold wave sweeping the whole of north India. The metro city witnessed one of its coldest days on January 4 after minimum temperature fell around 10 degree Celsius.

The drop in temperature is significantly lower than Bengaluru's average temperature in January, i.e. 15.8 degree Celsius, according to The Weather Channel website. The city saw an all-time coldest record temperature of 7.8 degree Celsius on January 13, 1884.

Coldwave conditions in Karnataka While there is no notification of coldwave situation in Bengaluru, several regions in Karnataka are facing intense coldwave-like situations. Weather is likely to remain same for the next few days.