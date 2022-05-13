The southern city of Bengaluru on Friday recorded 23 degrees Celsius - 11 degrees cooler than usual - due to the remnants of Cyclone Asani. The Garden city which is known for its already pleasant weather all year round is now colder than hill stations like Shimla and Mussoorie, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The people of Bengaluru are getting cool breeze while the north India faces a severe heatwave warning from the weather department. Several parts of Bengaluru received showers and cold weather persisted in the city. Many citizens were even seen wearing jackets in May.

According to IMD, Bengaluru is expected to witness partly cloudy conditions with light showers till 17 May. On 18 and 19 May, there is a possibility of rain or thunderstorm, the IMD said in its weekly forecast.

Bengaluru recorded the second coldest day in May in the last 50 years on Thursday. The last time the city recorded a colder day in May was on May 14, 1972.

The news is going viral on social media, with many Twitter users posting screenshots of weather apps on their phone. Many users said they are planning to shift to Bengaluru.

Today's max temperature in #Bengaluru and some popular hill stations :)

Bengaluru 23°C 🥶

Pahalgam 24.3°

Mahabaleshwar 24.8°

Mukteshwar 25.1°

Kalimpong 26.4°

Shimla 26.6°

Srinagar 28.8°#weather #justsaying — Bengaluru Weather (@BngWeather) May 12, 2022

"Packing bags already!" a user tweeted. "Bangalore giving hill stations a run for their money," said another.

We in Bengaluru just complain about it for 2 days and the rain Gods take care of the rest — Finding_Nirvana🇮🇳 (@naviroduheege) May 13, 2022

Daytime temperatures in national capital Delhi is likely to hover around 44 degrees Celsius over the weekend. There is no respite in sight for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and the Vidarbha region till Sunday.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of a heatwave at most places in the national capital on Friday and Saturday.

An orange alert has been issued to caution people about a severe heatwave on Sunday.

Greenpeace India recently released a report which said that last month's heatwave in Delhi saw the maximum touching 43.5 degrees Celsius on April 29, well above the average maximum temperature for the month. An analysis of the historical daily temperature for April from 1970 to 2020 shows that only four years have recorded a value higher than 43 degrees Celsius, it added.

The IMD uses four colour codes - green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action) - for weather warning.

A heatwave spell was predicted over Delhi from Sunday last, but easterly winds prevailing in the national capital under the impact of Cyclone Asani shielded the city against it.