Bengaluru: Woman alleges Rapido driver masturbated midway, sent 'Love You' texts

Bengaluru: Woman alleges Rapido driver masturbated midway, sent 'Love You' texts2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 11:37 AM IST
A woman in Bengaluru has accused a Rapido bike taxi driver of masturbating mid-ride and sexual harassment. She also claimed that the driver continued to harass her after the ride. This is not the first time Rapido drivers have been accused of sexual harassment.
A woman in Bengaluru has come forward with serious allegations against a Rapido bike taxi driver, accusing him of engaging in indecent behavior by masturbating during the ride and subjecting her to sexual harassment. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday when she hailed the bike taxi after attending a protest against Manipur violence at Town Hall.
Responding to the woman’s accusation, the official handle of Bengaluru police asked for the user’s contact details and said, “We have informed to@sjparkps to take necessary action in this regard, Please DM your contact number."
This is not the first instance of Rapido drivers facing accusations of sexual harassment. Back in March of this year, a Twitter user with the handle "husnpari" shared screenshots of inappropriate messages she claimed were sent by a Rapido driver. She stated that she had shared her location with him via WhatsApp, and the driver subsequently sent inappropriate messages.