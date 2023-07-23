Bengaluru: Woman alleges Rapido driver masturbated midway, sent 'Love You' texts

The Twitter user stated that she asked the Rapido driver to drop her a few meters away from her home to avoid disclosing her exact location. Even after making the complete payment for the ride, she alleged that the driver persistently called and messaged her. To support her claim, she shared a screenshot of the inappropriate messages received from the driver on WhatsApp, which reportedly included a text saying 'love you.' In response to the unsettling situation, the woman took the step of blocking the driver.