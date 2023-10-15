Bengaluru woman attacks security staff, bites cop after overstaying at mall; arrested
Bengaluru police have arrested a chartered accountant, 28 years, for allegedly attacking police officials and security staff when she was asked to leave the premises of a popular mall at closing hours, News 18 reported Sunday.
