Bengaluru police have arrested a chartered accountant, 28 years, for allegedly attacking police officials and security staff when she was asked to leave the premises of a popular mall at closing hours, News 18 reported Sunday.

The security staff of Nexus mall found the woman--who had gone to watch a movie at 10.30 pm show of October 11 but overstayed for hours after the show ended--around 2.30 am in the mall premises, the report said.

The Benluru Police said the woman had gone to Nexus mall in Koramangala to watch The Nun II at 10.30 show, but staff found her roaming inside after closing hours. She abused the staff and the mall manager when she was asked to leave, and even attacked the security officers.

The police said they received a call from Nexus mall manager. A sub-inspector on patrol duty responded the call. The woman was then taken to a police station and questioned. But, from there, she tried to escape and even bit the hand of a SI. When she was caught, she hurled her shoe at an ASI, all the while she was constantly abusing the cops.

The report said the city police asked her if she wanted to lodge a complaint against the mall authorities over any trouble she may have encountered, but the woman continued with her aggressive behaviour despite being warned that she was being recorded.

Case registered

The police have registered a case under sections 353, 323, 324 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code, for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty, for voluntarily causing hurt, for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and for intentional insult.

The Bengaluru Police said they now waiting for her medical test reports and an investigation is on to find out if the woman faced any problems when she went to the mall.

The woman lives at a paying guest accommodation in Koramangala and is being kept in central jail in judicial custody, the Bengaluru police added.

