Bengaluru woman carrying father’s ashes for visarjan stranded at airport amid IndiGo flight cancellations - Video

As IndiGo’s large-scale flight disruptions continue to impact passengers across the country, a woman travelling with her late father’s ashes was left stranded at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Friday — fearing she may miss the final rites scheduled in Haridwar.

Namita, who was headed to Delhi and then onward to Dehradun for her father’s asthi visarjan, said her flight was cancelled without prior intimation, leaving her devastated and unsure of how to reach on time.

“I have to reach Delhi and then take a flight to Dehradun. The asthi visarjan has to be done tomorrow,” she told ANI, visibly emotional.

She said airline staff suggested she book seats on another carrier, but tickets were priced around ₹60,000 per person, far beyond what her family could afford at the moment. With no alternative arrangements offered, Namita said the delay had derailed their plans entirely.

“All our money has gone to waste. They will take a week to process a partial refund and still don’t know how much they will deduct,” she added.

Appealing for urgent help, she requested authorities to intervene and ensure she reaches Haridwar in time for the religious ritual.

Major Flight Chaos Continues Across IndiGo Network IndiGo cancelled all departure flights from Delhi’s IGI Airport till midnight on Friday amid operational disruption. Similar chaos unfolded in Chennai, where all departures were suspended till 6 pm. Long queues and stranded passengers were seen at several airports nationwide as over 1,000 flights have been cancelled since Tuesday, with many more delayed.

What’s Behind The Mess? The airline’s ongoing crisis has largely been attributed to complications around the second phase of Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, implemented on November 1 — restricting pilot flying hours and requiring scheduling adjustments.

After reviewing the situation, the DGCA said IndiGo requested temporary operational variations for A320 flights until 10 February 2026 to ease disruptions while maintaining safety standards. The regulator added that the airline has assured stable operations will be restored by February 2026.

