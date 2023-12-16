Food delivery companies have provided us the luxury of enjoying our favorite meal at home, but time and again social media is abuzz with feedback related to the quality of food delivered and worse- finding something dead in your food. A Bengaluru woman went through the same ordeal after she found a cockroach in the chicken fried rice ordered from a restaurant through the online food delivery app Zomato. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"@deepigoyal @jagograhakjago @zomato I orderd chicken fried rice in zomato from restaurant "TAPRI BY THE CORNER". I got cockroach in my food. Absolutely disgusted with my order! This is completely unacceptable and unhygienic. Need an immediate resolution," the woman named Harshitha posted on X with the video of the food delivered.

The Zomato Care handle on X was quick to respond to the complaint and asked for the order details. “That's really unexpected, Harshitha. We can understand how you must be feeling :( Could you please help us with your registered contact number/ Order ID via a private message so that we can look into this immediately?" the post said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is not the first incident when a Zomato or any other food delivery app customer has found an insect in their food. The internet is filled with such complaints and many users have shared their experiences about getting low-quality or spoiled food. Zomato Care tries to respond to many such complaints but the customers continue to remain unsatisfied.

Zomato's policy to address food quality complaints In April 2022, Zomato came out with a policy to address "severe food quality complaints" and decided to disable restaurants serving bad quality food to the customers. The food aggregator promised that restaurants would be only allowed back on the platform after an inspection by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) which they have to get done at their own expense.

More than 1.5 years into the policy, the issue still persists and customers around the country keep complaining about the food quality or presence of dead insects in the food. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

