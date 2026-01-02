Bengaluru woman escapes death as speeding car jumps footpath in Sahakara Nagar: Video

A woman narrowly escaped death after a speeding car allegedly driven by an intoxicated man hit her while she was walking on a pavement in Sahakara Nagar on New Year’s Eve, police said.

The incident happened around 10:20 pm on December 31, 2025, as per a viral CCTV footage. It shows the car suddenly swerving left before mounting the footpath and crashing into the woman.

Police were quoted by Money Control as saying that they are verifying the footage and investigating the exact sequence of events.

They said they were probing if the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Police are reportedly reviewing the CCTV and gathering additional inputs to establish the cause of the crash and the condition of the driver.

"Further action will follow based on the findings," police said.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

'No major untoward incidents' On January 1, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said new year celebrations across the state, including in Bengaluru, were peaceful, without any major untoward incidents.

Extending new year greetings, he said, people have celebrated the new year "responsibly".

"The new year was celebrated across the state. In Bengaluru, we had expected more people [over 10 lakh] to participate in the celebrations, but according to the police department an estimated seven to eight lakh people participated. I too monitored things from the command centre till 1:30 am," Parameshwara told news agency PTI.

He said that for the first time, 20,000 police personnel were deputed in Bengaluru city for the new year celebrations, and there have been no untoward incidents or traffic jams or major accidents anywhere.

Responding to a question on some people allegedly throwing ganja and other materials from outside, into the prison in Belagavi, reportedly for the prisoners, and a video of it surfacing, the Home Minister said he has spoken to DG Prisons Alok Kumar in this regard.